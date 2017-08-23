Eagles Defeat Dolphins 38-31

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles gave fans tuning in to NFL Network quite a show in their preseason matchup at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.In an unusually high-scoring affair for the preseason, the Eagles pulled out a 38-31 victory on backup quarterback Matt McGloin’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Johnson in the fourth quarter.As the next-to-last preseason game, starters for both teams got more playing time than normal and they combined to produce a wild first half that featured big plays on offense and five turnovers, including a pick-six by Philadelphia linebacker Mychal Kendricks and a near-pick-six by Miami defensive tackle

started at quarterback for the Dolphins and his night was over in the second quarter after he had completed 5 of 8 passes for 101 yards, including a 72-yard hook-up withwhere Parker won a jump ball against Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby.

had a strong outing at running back, carrying nine times for 53 yards and two 2-yard touchdowns, one set up by Parker’s long reception and the other set up by Phillips’ interception. On the opening drive of the game, Ajayi ripped off a 26-yard gain on a run to move the Dolphins into Philadelphia territory, but the drive ended when Cutler fumbled when he was sacked by defensive end Vinny Curry.

Tight endhad the other Dolphins touchdown in the first half on a 1-yard pass from Cutler. That touchdown came immediately aftergot behind the Eagles secondary and drew a pass-interference penalty in the end zone to give the Dolphins a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

had a 69-yard touchdown reception fromin the third quarter when he caught a quick slant and broke a tackle around the 40-yard line.

The Dolphins closed out a wild first half with a 56-yard field goal bythat came four plays later afterhad a 32-yard completion to

The other big play for the Dolphins in the first half was an interception by linebackerthat produced a first-and-goal at the Eagles 7-yard line. That proved to be the pivotal point in the game because the Dolphins had a chance to increase their 21-14 lead, but instead Moore was intercepted on first down by Eagles cornerback Jaylen Watkins in the end zone and he returned the pick 50 yards to set up a touchdown that made it 21-21.Philadelphia struck first with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Torrey Smith and Wentz later threw a 15-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery to tie the score at 14-14.Kendricks’ 29-yard interception return gave Philadelphia a 28-21 lead.Centerand tackle Ja’Wuan James each made their first appearance of the preseason for the Dolphins.The Dolphins close out their preseason schedule next Thursday night with a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.