Jets Defeat Dolphins 20-6

The Dolphins said all week they were expecting a tough battle from the New York Jets regardless of what happened in the first two weeks of the NFL regular season. But they weren’t expecting such a difficult afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown threw a 69-yard pass to Robby Anderson late in the first half and the Jets defense stifled the Dolphins in a 20-6 victory Sunday afternoon.The Dolphins, coming off a thrilling two-point victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in their delayed season opener, were one play away from being shut out for the first time since Dec. 22, 2013.scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass fromon the final play of the game beforemissed the extra point, perhaps a fitting ending for this disappointing afternoon.

The Dolphins did not take a snap inside the Jets 45-yard line until the fourth quarter, which is also when they first converted a third-down situation. The Dolphins were 0-for-3 in fourth-down conversions, including a pass byon a fake punt that resulted in an interception by safety Terrence BrooksAnother fourth-down attempt came from the Jets 21-yard line early in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing 20-0. The Dolphins reached the Jets 29-yard line later in the fourth quarter, but that drive ended with Brooks’ second interception of the game.

, who rushed for 122 yards against the Chargers, was held to 16 yards on 11 carries.The Dolphins defense started off strong, withandeach getting a sack in the first quarter, but the Jets started moving the ball effectively in the second quarter. The Dolphins also lost two defensive backs to injury when(eye) and(hamstring) left the game.Maxwell returned and forced a turnover when he knocked the ball loose from running back Elijah McGuire and linebackerrecovered the fumble.

Bilal Powell had a short touchdown run for the Jets, and kicker Chandler Catanzaro kicked two field goals after missing a 44-yard attempt in the first quarter.Catanzaro opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 40-yard field goal after the Jets converted a third-and-14 with an acrobatic catch by ArDarius Stewart good for a 24-yard gain.Anderson’s long touchdown came on the next play after a holding penalty negated a 52-yard run by Powell. The Jets increased their lead to 17-0 on their first drive of the second half with a 49-yard drive highlighted by a 15-yard completion from McCown to defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas, lining up at fullback, on third-and-1 from the Dolphins 28-yard line.The Dolphins (1-1) will next face the New Orleans Saints at London’s Wembley Stadium next Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.