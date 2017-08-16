Ravens Defeat Dolphins 31-7

Quarterbackand running backmade their first preseason appearances Thursday when the Dolphins dropped a 31-7 decision against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.The loss evened the Dolphins’ preseason record at 1-1. The next game is next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.Cutler, who was signed afterwas sidelined by a knee injury, started at quarterback and completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards. He also had a 31-yard completion tonullified by a holding penalty.

Ajayi, who missed the preseason opener because he was in the concussion protocol, started at running back and played the first series. He touched the ball on the first three offensive plays, carrying the ball twice and catching a pass for an 11-yard gain. He had a 19-yard run called back because of a penalty.scored the Dolphins’ touchdown on an 11-yard run early in the second quarter. The score gave Miami a 7-0 lead and came seven plays afterintercepted a Ryan Mallett pass.Rookie third-round pickalso had an interception against Mallett and cornerbackforced two fumbles in the first quarter, although Baltimore was able to recover both times.Rookie defensive tacklesandand linebackerall had a tackle for loss on running plays.All four quarterbacks on the Dolphins roster saw action, withandfollowing Cutler in the first half, andtaking over late in the third quarter.

Backup quarterback Josh Woodrum had two touchdown runs for Baltimore, from 14 yards and 1 yard out. Mallett threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Larry Donnell to give Baltimore its first lead at 13-7.Special teams miscues hurt the Dolphins, as Baltimore recovered Perry’s fumble on a kickoff return and later blocked apunt.The Dolphins’ biggest threat of the second half came in the third quarter and ended when Fales threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 from the Baltimore 47-yard line.