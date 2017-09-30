Saints Defeat Dolphins 20-0

Drew Brees threw touchdown passes to wide receiver
The Dolphins drove 81 yards on the opening drive of the game and had a first-and-goal after a 22-yard completion from
The Dolphins had only one other promising drive, but that one ended with a questionable offensive pass interference call on
The Dolphins suffered their first shutout loss since December 2013 when they dropped a 19-0 decision against the Buffalo Bills.
The defense held New Orleans off the scoreboard until the final play of the first half when Lutz hit a 43-yard field goal. The Saints began the drive at midfield with 1:10 left after the Dolphins’ previous was derailed by back-to-back penalties that created a first-and-26 from their 6-yard line.
Defensive end
New Orleans increased its lead to 10-0 when it took the second-half kickoff and marched 77 yards for a touchdown. The drive was kept alive when defensive tackle
The Saints made it 13-0 early in the fourth quarter when Lutz kicked a 45-yard field goal.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, did not take an offensive snap beyond their 40-yard line the second half until the final minutes.
After playing in Los Angeles, New York and London the past three weeks, the Dolphins will be back at Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans. It will be their first game in Miami since Aug. 17.