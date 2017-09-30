Saints Defeat Dolphins 20-0

A promising first drive had a disappointing ending for the Dolphins, and things didn’t get better after that Sunday in London.The Dolphins offense could get little going after an end zone interception on that first drive and the result was a 20-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium.Drew Brees threw touchdown passes to wide receiver— not to be confused with Dolphins safety Michael Thomas — and running back Alvin Kamara, and Will Lutz kicked two field goals for the Saints.

The Dolphins drove 81 yards on the opening drive of the game and had a first-and-goal after a 22-yard completion fromto tight endon third-and-7. But on first down from the Saints 4-yard line, cornerback Ken Crawley picked off Cutler when he attempted a fade pass to Thomas, who was lined up wide to the right.The Dolphins had only one other promising drive, but that one ended with a questionable offensive pass interference call onwhen Cutler had hitfor a first down inside the New Orleans 40-yard line.

The Dolphins suffered their first shutout loss since December 2013 when they dropped a 19-0 decision against the Buffalo Bills.The defense held New Orleans off the scoreboard until the final play of the first half when Lutz hit a 43-yard field goal. The Saints began the drive at midfield with 1:10 left after the Dolphins’ previous was derailed by back-to-back penalties that created a first-and-26 from their 6-yard line.Defensive endhad his second sack in two games in the fourth quarter, but Kamara scored on a 12-yard shovel pass on third-and-goal on the very next play.

New Orleans increased its lead to 10-0 when it took the second-half kickoff and marched 77 yards for a touchdown. The drive was kept alive when defensive tacklewas flagged for a defensive holding on a third-and-1 where safetydropped running back Mark Ingram in the backfield for a loss. There also was a fourth-and-inches conversion by Brees on a sneak when the spot barely was good enough for a first down.The Saints made it 13-0 early in the fourth quarter when Lutz kicked a 45-yard field goal.The Dolphins, meanwhile, did not take an offensive snap beyond their 40-yard line the second half until the final minutes.After playing in Los Angeles, New York and London the past three weeks, the Dolphins will be back at Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans. It will be their first game in Miami since Aug. 17.