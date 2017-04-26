2017 Final Mock Draft Roundup

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: DT Malik McCowell, Michigan State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: S Malik Hooker, Ohio State

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: OLB Haason Reddick, Temple

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Todd McShay, ESPN: CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State

Mel Kiper, ESPN: LB Jarrad Davis, Florida

Chris Burke, SI.com: S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

SI.com: OL Garrett Bolles, Utah

Eric Galko, Sporting News: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Peter Schrager, FOXSports.com: DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Pro Football Focus: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Peter King, MMBQ.com: CB Tre’Davious White, LSU

Kevin Fishbain, Pro Football Weekly: S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Doug Farrar, Bleacher Report: LB Reuben Foster, Alabama

Nate Davis, USA Today: LB Jarrad Davis, Florida

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp will be the Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, if we go by the consensus on national mock drafts released over the past couple of weeks.Lamp actually was the overwhelming choice, earning eight mentions among the 23 mock drafts from national outlets ranging from NFL.com to CBSSports.com. Those included mocks by ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, who both made their selections based on what they would do as GM of every NFL team.No prospect beyond Lamp earned more than two mentions, with the only ones getting tabbed twice being Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton, Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis.Two prospects were mentioned as possible draft first-round picks in mock drafts for the first time this spring, safety Malik Hooker and linebacker Reuben Foster, both of whom have been projected as potential top 10 picks.After David Njoku and O.J. Howard were mentioned earlier as potential first-round picks for the Dolphins, the latest round of mock drafts does not include a tight end.Thanks to Lamp, offensive linemen had the most mentions as possible first-round picks for the Dolphins with nine, with Utah tackle Garrett Bolles also getting tabbed. Six mock drafts had the Dolphins going for a defensive back, with four each going for a linebacker or defensive back.The Dolphins have the 22nd overall pick as the result of their 10-6 finish in 2016.Here’s the rundown of the 23 national mock drafts, along with the comments that accompanied their Dolphins picks.Extremely talented but also inconsistent, McDowell has all the traits but needs a better motor. Pkicks out to left tackle this season, which creates an opening at guard.The Dolphins are moving last year's first-rounder, Laremy Tunsil, to left tackle, making room for the Western Kentucky swing-man at guard.This is low for Hooker, and someone will likely take him before this spot. Previous mock:The Dolphins need another edge defender with pass-rushing skills to throw into the rotation.The Dolphins get a big-time guard to help enhance what they did in the running game last year. Lamp also adds protection forTrading away starting left tackle Branden Albert (to Jacksonville) says a lot about the Dolphins' confidence in last year's first round pick Laremy Tunsil. While Tunsil should have no problem re-acclimating to tackle after starring at left guard last season, his absence inside could be an issue. Lamp looks like a plug and play solution after a seamless transition inside to guard at the Senior Bowl.The Dolphins have done some shuffling on the offensive line, shifting 2016 first-rounder Laremy Tunsil from guard to his more natural left tackle spot. The left guard spot is ready and waiting for Lamp.He played defensive end in college, so he could help there as well. But I think he stands up as a linebacker on the next level and they need help.Wouldn't be surprising to see the Dolphins go offensive line, but there is a ton of talent sitting here at cornerback and it would make sense for them to nab a talent like Conley later in the first round here.With Laremy Tunsil expected to kick outside to tackle this season, the Dolphins can slide Lamp into the middle of the offensive line and make a strength even better.Charlton, who has drawn comparisons to Chandler Jones, racked up 14 sacks the past two seasons, and his ability to get after the passer would fill an obvious void on a Dolphins team that ranked 31st in pass rush a year ago.The Dolphins would be thrilled if Conley lasted until the 22nd pick, given their clear need for more depth at the position. Conley shows excellent ball skills on tape, and teams will like his length (33-inch arms) and speed (4.44 40). Previous mock:With Forrest Lamp and the top-four cornerbacks off the board, I'm moving on to linebacker for the Dolphins, who are set in the middle withbut have questions at both outside spots. Enter Davis, whose intangibles I love. He's a reliable linebacker with a nose for the football who could play inside or outside in the NFL. He has the potential to be an every-down player.Miami is in solid shape at safety, withandto be joined midseason by(eight-game suspension). That’s perfect for Peppers, who then can be used to erase matchup issues as he grows into his role—Allen and McDonald both are on one-year deals. Previous mock:Miami needs to consider a linebacker, too, but they need to protect Ryan Tannehill more. Bolles could be an immediate upgrade on a Dolphins line with some other young starters, including last year’s first-rounder Laremy Tunsil.Both defensive end and linebacker might present great value at pick No. 22, but the Dolphins have a dire need at left and right guard. They can’t pass on Lamp if he’s available. Linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive end Derek Barnett are the other options. Previous mock:The Jabrill Peppers diluted urine sample may end up costing him this spot in the draft. Remember, the Dolphins owner — like Peppers — is very much a Michigan Man. If the Dolphins opt to pass on Peppers, McKinley makes a whole lot of sense, too. Great kid, unbelievable story, and a relentless pass rushing style.Lamp has graded as a top-five offensive tackle in each of the last three years at Western Kentucky as he’s shown athleticism and power in the run game while allowing only 31 pressures on 1,621 attempts in pass protection. His mini arms will likely have the NFL kicking him inside to guard — though giving him a shot at offensive tackle seems like a low-risk proposition — and he can immediately upgrade the interior of the Dolphins’ offensive line that has had issues in recent years. Previous mock:Position of desperate need when you play Tom Brady eight quarters a year.The Dolphins did add free-agent safeties Nate Allen and T.J. McDonald, but Peppers is a versatile player that could help Miami’s linebacking corps, too, as a Deone Bucannon-type player.The Miami Dolphins signed veteran linebackerin free agency, and Kiko Alonso is still on the roster, leaving defensive coordinator Matt Burke with two starting outside backers who have been inconsistent in recent years. Inside backeris in the last year of his deal, and injuries have affected his playing time. Youth is needed, and a talent upgrade should happen sooner than later. It appears Reuben Foster is this year's "Bad News the Week of the Draft" winner, as Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Foster had a diluted urine sample when tested at the combine. He was also sent home from the combine following a "heated altercation" with a hospital worker during medicals. Both situations bear monitoring, but Foster is likely to still be a first-round pick. If he didn't have baggage, and he played a position more valued by the NFL, he might find himself in the top 10, but here we are. There isn't much Foster can't do on the field—his pass-rush numbers improved greatly in 2016, he's a stellar run defender, and he did not allow a touchdown in 106 collegiate targets. He'll need to avoid the aforementioned drama in the NFL, but there's no question he's got what it takes on the field.Rangy defender who could give a questionable linebacking corps a nice boost. And Davis would have a chance to quickly leave an imprint with DTand Co. sucking up blocks in front of him.