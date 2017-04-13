2017 NFL Draft Preview: Defensive Line Prospects

A total of 42 defensive linemen were selected in the draft last year, starting with Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa at No. 3 overall by the San Diego Chargers and ending with Florida defensive end Alex McCalister at No. 240 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the 2016 draft was loaded with top-end defensive tackle prospects, it appears the focus along the defensive line this year will be at end or with players referred to as “edge rushers.”



It starts with Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who is pretty universally recognized as the top prospect in the entire draft. He’s expected to be one of at least three defensive linemen who will be top 10 picks, the other two being Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and Stanford’s Solomon Thomas, whose biggest question mark entering the draft centers around where best to use him.



Beyond the top three, there are several others considered potential first-round picks, such as Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton, Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett, Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley and Missouri defensive end Charles Harris.



There is plenty of depth among defensive line prospects, particularly at defensive end, although it might not be fair to expect a repeat of 2016 when 17 defensive linemen were selected in the first two rounds (seven in the first, 10 in the second).



The 2017 scouting combine feature 58 defensive linemen, including players who could be switched to outside linebacker in the NFL.



2017 DL DRAFT CLASS BREAKDOWN



Top of the class: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M; DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford; DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama; DE Taco Charlton, Michigan; DT Malik McDowell; DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee; DT Caleb Brantley, Florida; DE Charles Harris; DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State



Top small-school prospects: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova; DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State; DE Avery Moss, Youngstown State; DT Grover Stewart, Albany State



NFL family ties: Michigan DT Ryan Glasgow is the brother of Graham Glasgow, who was a third-round pick in 2016 and started 11 games along the offensive line for the Detroit Lions last season. … Florida DE Bryan Cox Jr. is the son of former Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox.



Florida connections: Along with Brantley and Cox, other defensive linemen from Florida schools invited to the combine were Florida Atlantic DE Trey Hendrickson, Miami DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and Florida State DE Demarcus Walker.



Prospects with unusual size for the position: Tanoh Kpassagnon (6-7, 289); Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, USC (6-1, 331); Josh Tupou, Colorado (6-3, 353); Grover Stewart, Albany State (6-4, 347)