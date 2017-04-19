2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Defensive Back Draft History

The Dolphins have gone heavy on defensive backs in recent years, selecting nine players at that positions in the past four drafts.Two of those came last year in the form of second-round pickfrom Baylor and sixth-round pick fromfrom Penn State. They followedand Cedric Thompson in 2015;in 2013; and Jamar Taylor, Will Davis and Don Jones in 2013.Overall, the Dolphins have selected 95 defensive backs through the years, the third-highest total at any position behind the offensive line and the defensive line.Defensive back is fourth when it comes to first-round picks with six. They were Don McNeal in 1980, Louis Oliver in 1989, Troy Vincent in 1992, Jamar Fletcher in 2001, Jason Allen in 2006 and Vontae Davis in 2009.Additionally, the Dolphins have picked six defensive backs in the second round, including perhaps the two best cornerbacks in franchise history — Sam Madison (1997) and Patrick Surtain (1998). The others were Howard last year, Taylor in 2013, Sean Smith in 2009, and Jeris White in1974.Since the draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1993, the Dolphins have picked three defensive backs in the same year three times — in 2013; in 2009 with Davis, Smith and Chris Clemons; and in 2000 with Ben Kelly, Arturo Freeman and Jeff Harris.Interestingly, of the 25 defensive backs the Dolphins have drafted since 2000, eight were taken in the fifth round.