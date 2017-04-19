2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Defensive Back Situation

A year after an offseason overhaul in the secondary, the Dolphins have pretty much maintained the status quo this spring.The only changes came at safety when the Dolphins brought in free agentsandand said goodbye to Isa Abdul-Quddus and Bacarri Rambo.Allen, a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, came over from the Oakland Raiders; McDonald started 53 games for the Rams over the past four seasons, but he’ll have to sit out the first eight games of the 2017 season because of a league suspension.Allen and McDonald join a safety group led by 2015 Pro Bowl selection, who is looking to bounce back strong after missing the final 10 games of the regular season plus the playoff game at Pittsburgh because of a shoulder injury.Also back at safety are special teams standoutsand, who both have started games on defense for the Dolphins, as well as, who spent of his rookie season on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster late in the regular season.At cornerback, the Dolphins merely have kept what they had to finish the 2016 season.and 2016 second-round pickall started games for the Dolphins last season and return to form a solid foursome.Also back are 2016 sixth-round pickand, a 2016 undrafted rookie who quickly made a mark on special teams after being promoted from the practice squad and saw action on defense late in the season.