2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Defensive Line Draft History

The Dolphins have selected 96 defensive linemen through the years, the second-most for any position behind only the 112 offensive linemen selected, but they’re coming only the fifth draft where they did not take a player at that position.It previously had happened in 1993, 2002, 2004 and 2009.The Dolphins have used 10 first-round picks on defensive linemen, tied for offensive linemen for most at any position. Those 10 were DE Bill Stanfill in 1969, DT Mike Kadish in 1972, DE Don Reese in 1974, DE A.J. Duhe in 1977, DE John Bosa in 1987, DE Eric Kumerow in 1988, DT Tim Bowens in 1994, DE Daryl Gardener in 1996, DE Jared Odrick in 2010 and DE Dion Jordan in 2013.The Dolphins have used eight second-round picks on defensive linemen: DE Jim Riley in 1967, DT Bob Heinz in 1969, DT Bob Baumhower in 1977, DT Mike Charles in 1983, DE Kenny Mixon in 1998, DE Matt Roth in 2005, DE Phillip Merling in 2008, and DTlast year.The Dolphins have selected a defensive lineman in one of the top three rounds four of the past seven years — 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015.Since the NFL draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1993, the Dolphins have taken more than one defensive lineman nine times in 23 years. The last time it happened was in 2012 when Miami drafted defensive end Olivier Vernon in Round 3 before selecting defensive tackle Kheeston Randall in Round 7.