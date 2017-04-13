2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Defensive Line Situation

For the second consecutive offseason, the Dolphins made some noteworthy changes along the defensive line.The most significant acquisition was that of veteran, who the Dolphins got from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade involving 2017 draft picks. He will join a defensive end corps led by, who signed a contract extension in February, and, who re-signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent.Also on the roster at defensive end are fourth-year player, who ended last season on the Dolphins practice squad, and, a first-year player from Southern University who was signed in the offseason.The one departure of note at defensive end was that of veteran Mario Williams, whose contract was terminated in February.At defensive tackle, the one noteworthy move was the February release of veteran Earl Mitchell, who later signed with the San Francisco 49ers.The group of defensive tackles is led by five-time Pro Bowl selectionand 2015 second-round pick. The Dolphins also haveand, who was signed in the offseason.