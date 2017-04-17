2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Linebacker Draft History

The Dolphins are coming off consecutive years without drafting a linebacker, the first time that’s happened in franchise history.The last linebacker taken by the Dolphins in the draft was Jordan Tripp, selected out of Montana in the sixth round in 2014. Before 2015, the only other years the Dolphins had not drafted a linebacker were 1981, 1988, 1990, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2011.The Dolphins have drafted 81 linebackers through the years, tying the position for fourth-highest with running back offensive line, defensive line and defensive back.Linebacker comes in tied for sixth with quarterback when it comes to first-round picks used with four. Two of those four came in the same draft as the Dolphins selected Larry Gordon and Kim Bokamper with back-to-back picks (17th and 18th overall) in 1976.The other two linebackers selected in the first round by the Dolphins were Jackie Shipp in 1984 and Marco Coleman in 1992. It should be noted that 1977 first-round pick A.J. Duhe was listed as a defensive end when he was drafted even though he ended up playing more at linebacker for the Dolphins.Additionally, the Dolphins have picked six linebackers in the second round, most recentlyin 2010. That was the last time the Dolphins drafted a linebacker before the fourth round.Perhaps the most noteworthy second-round pick among the linebackers was John Offerdahl, who earned five Pro Bowl invitations after being drafted in 1986.Where the Dolphins really have shined at linebacker in the draft is the fifth round, where they landed Bryan Cox in 1991 and Zach Thomas in 1996.Since the draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1993, the Dolphins remarkably have picked four linebackers in the same year twice — in 1997 with Derrick Rodgers, Ronnie Ward, John Fiala and Mike Crawford; and in 2010 with Misi, A.J. Edds, Chris McCoy and Austin Spitler.