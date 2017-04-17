Up Next
2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Linebacker Situation

Posted 57 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Timmons and Alonso head what right now is a somewhat revamped linebacking corps.

One of the Dolphins’ biggest acquisitions of the offseason came at the linebacker position when they signed longtime Pittsburgh Steelers starter Lawrence Timmons as an unrestricted free agent.

Timmons joins the Dolphins after starting 126 games for the Steelers while missing only two games during his first 10 NFL seasons.

The signing of Timmons came shortly before the Dolphins signed restricted free agent Kiko Alonso, who led the team in tackles and fumble recoveries, to a contract extension.

Veteran Koa Misi will return in 2017 after agreeing to restructure his contract following a season where he was limited to three games because of a neck injury.

The other returning linebackers are Neville Hewitt, Mike Hull and Trevor Reilly, who joined the Dolphins in December.

Also on the roster are two players who ended last season on the Dolphins practice squad, Brandon Watts and Lamin Barrow, as well as Deon Lacey, who came over from the Canadian Football League this offseason.

Three linebackers on the Dolphins’ season-ending roster became unrestricted free agents March 9 — starter Jelani Jenkins left to sign a one-year contract with the Raiders, while Spencer Paysinger and Donald Butler remain without a team.