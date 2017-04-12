2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Tight End Draft History

The Dolphins have drafted 40 tight ends through the years, but the one thing they’ve never done is select one in the first round. It’s the only position, other than kicker or punter, the Dolphins have never targeted in the first round.The Dolphins have selected five tight ends in the second round, and interestingly they all were drafted within a nine-year span. It started with Jim Cox in 1968 and he was followed by Jim Mandich in 1970, Chuck Bradley in 1973, Andre Tillman in 1974 and finally Loaird McCreary in 1976.Tight end has been a popular position for the Dolphins in the draft in recent years. The selection ofin the seventh round last year marked the fifth time in six years the Dolphins drafted a tight end. The Dolphins had a four-year run selecting a tight end from 2012-15 when they drafted Charles Clay, Michael Egnew, Dion Sims and Arthur Lynch.In an odd statistical twist, the 40 tight ends drafted by the Dolphins came from 39 different schools — Georgia is the only school to produce more than one tight end drafted by the Dolphins. The SEC school produced two — Randy McMichael, drafted in 2002, and Lynch in 2014.