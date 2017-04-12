2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Tight End Situation

The Dolphins have undergone a transformation at tight end this offseason perhaps more significant than at any position on the roster.Two-time Pro Bowl selectionwas acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars andwas signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans, and they replaced the top two tight ends from last season — Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims.Cameron retired in the offseason because of injury concerns after ending last season on IR, while Sims signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.The one holdover who saw considerable action last season is, who won a training camp battle for the No. 3 spot and was rewarded with a contract extension toward the end of the 2016 season.returns after being a 2016 seventh-round pick and ending the season on the active roster after earning an in-season promotion from the practice squad. The other tight end on the roster is, who was signed in the offseason.Dominique Jones, who ended last season on the active roster, was not tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and therefore became an unrestricted free agent. He had not signed with any team as of Wednesday morning.