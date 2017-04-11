2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Wide Receiver Draft History

The Dolphins have been loading up on wide receivers in the draft in recent years, selecting two players at that position three times in the past five years.The last time came last year whenwas selected in Round 3 andwas picked in Round 6. It also happened in 2014 (, Matt Hazel) and 2012 (B.J. Cunningham, Rishard Matthews).It technically also happened in 2015 when the Dolphins selectedin the first round andin the fifth, but Lippett was drafted as a cornerback after seeing limited action at that second position at Michigan State University.The Dolphins also doubled down on wide receivers in 2009 (Patrick Turner, Brian Hartline) and 2006 (Derek Hagan, Devin Aromashodu).The recent run on wide receivers has put the total of players at that position drafted by the Dolphins at 60 (including Lippett).Along with Parker, Dolphins first-round picks at wide receiver were Ted Ginn Jr. in 2009, Yatil Green in 1997, O.J. McDuffie in 1993 and Randal Hill in 1991.The Dolphins have had their best draft success at wide receiver in the second round, the latest example being Landry. He was the third Dolphins wide receiver drafted in the second round to earn a Pro Bowl invitation after Mark Duper (drafted in 1982) and Chris Chambers (2001).Besides Landry, Duper and Chambers, Dolphins draft picks who went on to earn Pro Bowl invitations at wide receiver include Nat Moore (3rd round pick in 1974), Mark Clayton (8th round, 1983) and Anthony Carter (12th round pick in 1983 who made the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings).The very first draft pick used by the Dolphins on a wide receiver turned out to be a wise decision. In the 12th round of the 1966 AFL draft, the Dolphins selected Howard Twilley, who would go on to play 120 games for Miami and scored the team’s first-ever Super Bowl touchdown in the victory against Washington to cap the 1972 perfect season.