2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Wide Receiver Situation

The Dolphins made franchise history last season when they had three wide receivers finish with at least 700 receiving yards, so they made sure to keep their core intact in the offseason when they re-signedbefore he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.Stills’ return means the Dolphins will again have their talented trio of 2014 second-round pick, 2015 first-round selectionand Stills.The Dolphins looked to add depth at the position in the 2016 draft by selectingfrom Rutgers in the third round andfrom Texas Tech in the sixth round, and they’re hoping those two players continue to develop next season.The other wide receiver on the roster is, who earned a spot on the practice squad as an undrafted rookie free agent last year before getting a promotion to the active roster late in the season.The total of six wide receivers is relatively low for this time of year and speaks to the stability at the position. By comparison, the Dolphins had nine wide receivers on the roster in April of last year.