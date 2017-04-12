2017 NFL Draft Preview: Offensive Line Prospects

A total of seven offensive linemen were selected in the first round in 2016, and it seems highly unlikely that number will be matched this spring.

In what is considered an unusually good and deep draft at several positions — safety, cornerback, edge rushers, tight end come to mind — the opposite appears to hold true when it comes to the offensive line, particularly the all-important offensive tackle spot.



A total of seven offensive linemen were selected in the first round in 2016, and it seems highly unlikely that number will be matched this spring. In fact, there probably aren’t more than four prospects considered likely first-round picks this year.



The top four consists of tackles Forrest Lamp, Ryan Ramczyk, Cam Robinson and Garrett Bolles, although the feeling is that Lamp and Bolles will be used at guard once they get to the NFL. But none of them are considered a likely top 10 pick, so we’re looking at the strong possibility of the first draft since 2005 without a top 10 offensive lineman.



There appears to be some depth at the guard position, thanks to Indiana’s Dan Feeney, Temple’s Dion Dawkins and Pitt’s Dorian Johnson, all of whom project as second-round picks.



It’s also considered a pretty good year for centers, with Ohio State’s Pat Elflein and LSU’s Ethan Pocic standing at the top of the class.



But the tackle spot lacks the top-end talent or the overall depth we usually see at that position.



After the top four (or top two if you count Lamp and Bolles as guards), there appears to be quite a drop-off. The next group of prospects includes Troy’s Antonio Garcia, USC’s Zach Banner and Florida State’s Roderick Johnson.



A total of 47 offensive linemen were invited to the 2017 scouting combine, down from 53 last year.



A year ago, 42 offensive linemen were drafted, starting with Notre Dame tackle Ronnie Stanley selected sixth overall by Baltimore and ending with center Austin Blythe with the 248th overall pick in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts.



2017 OL DRAFT CLASS BREAKDOWN



Top of the class: G/T Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky; T Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin; T Cam Robinson, Alabama; G/T Garrett Bolles, Utah; C Pat Elflein, Ohio State; G Dion Dawkins, Temple



Top small-school prospects: T Antonio Garcia, Troy; G Jordan Morgan, Kutztown (Pa.); T Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell; G Cameron Lee, Illinois State; G Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State



NFL family ties: Utah guard Isaac Asiata is the cousin of Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata. … North Carolina tackle Jon Heck is the son of Andy Heck, who had a 12-year NFL career after being a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 1989 draft. … Utah center J.J. Dielman is the cousin of former Chargers guard Kris Dielman.



Florida connections: Lamp is from Venice, Fla., near the Sarasota area. … Among the offensive linemen invited to the 2017 scouting combine were Miami guard Danny Isidora, Florida State tackle Roderick Johnson and Florida tackle David Sharpe.



Prospects with unusual size for the position: Arkansas T Dan Skipper (6-10, 309); USC G/T Zach Banner, USC (6-8, 353); LSU C Ethan Pocic (6-6, 310); Florida T David Sharpe (6-6, 343); UConn T Andreas Knappe (6-8, 311); Minnesota T Jonah Pirsig (6-8, 314)