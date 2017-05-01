Breaking Down The Dolphins' Draft Class

Halfway between the end of the 2017 NFL draft and the start of the three-day minicamp this weekend, here’s a quick breakdown of the Dolphins’ most recent draft class.• With five defensive players and two offensive players selected, this was the third-most defense-heavy draft in Dolphins history. The only two that surpassed it in terms of percentage of defensive players selected were the 2010 draft (one offense, seven defense) and the 1994 draft (one offense, six defense).This marked the 11th consecutive year the Dolphins had seven picks or more in the seven-round draft. The last time they failed to reach that number was 2006 when they made five selections.• The Dolphins traded up in the fifth round and traded down in the seventh round, marking the 10th consecutive year they made at least one trade during the draft.• This marked the first time since 2009 the Dolphins acquired a future draft pick during the draft. That year, they acquired a seventh-round selection in 2010 from the Kansas City Chiefs for their seventh-round pick in ’09.• This was the first time since 2012 the Dolphins’ picks in the first two rounds was made at their original slot. The Dolphins moved up in the first round in 2013, moved down in the second round twice in 2014, moved down in the second round in 2015, and moved down in the first round and up in the second round in 2016.• This marked the 16th time in 52 drafts the Dolphins selected more defensive players than offensive players. The others were 1967, 1969, 1972, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2015.• At 20 years old, second-round pickis the youngest member of the Dolphins’ 2017 draft class. He’ll turn 21 on Nov. 17.• On the flip side, fifth-round selectionis the oldest Dolphins draft pick at 24. He’ll turn 25 on Dec. 29.• Five of the seven Dolphins picks entered the draft as underclassmen. The exceptions were third-round choiceand Asiata.• Miami selected four players who won divisional championships in college.won the SEC East at Missouri in 2014, Raekwon McMillan won the Big Ten East in 2014,won the ACC Coastal in 2016 and Cordrea Tankersley won the ACC Atlantic at Clemson in 2015 and 2016.• The selection of Ford in the seventh round marked the fourth consecutive year the Dolphins drafted a wide receiver —and Matt Hazel in 2014,in 2015,andin 2016.• Tankersley became the eighth cornerback taken by the Dolphins in the past five drafts — after Jamar Taylor and Will Davis in 2013,in 2014,andin 2015, andandin 2016.