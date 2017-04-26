Dolphins Draft Day Has Arrived

The 2017 edition of the NFL draft, otherwise known as the annual selection meeting, has arrived.Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, the Dolphins and the other 31 NFL teams will take turns selecting the best college prospects to fortify their roster.The Dolphins will go into the 2017 draft with seven picks, thanks to three compensatory picks they were awarded by the league earlier this offseason.The compensatory picks, which for the first time can be traded, included one in the third round and two in the fifth. The third-round pick was the highest compensatory pick awarded to any team this year.Along with the compensatory picks, the Dolphins have their own selection in the first, second and fifth rounds, as well as the fifth pick in the seventh round, which they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams along with defensive endin exchange for their sixth-round choice.The Dolphins have the 22nd overall selection and will have that same slot in every round as a result of their 10-6 finish and playoff appearance last season.The last five players taken with the 22nd overall pick were WR Josh Doctson (by Washington) last year, OLB Bud Dupree (by Pittsburgh) in 2015, QB Johnny Manziel (by Cleveland) in 2014, CB Desmond Trufant (by Atlanta) in 2013 and QB Brandon Weeden (by Cleveland) in 2012.The Dolphins have selected an offensive player with their first-round pick five of the past six years, including offensive linemanfrom Ole Miss with the 13th overall selection in 2016.Teams will have 10 minutes to make their selections in Round 1, the only round that will be completed Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will start Friday at 7 p.m. and teams will have 7 minutes to make their selections in the second round and 5 minutes in the third round.The draft will conclude Saturday with Rounds 4-7, with teams having having 5 minutes to make their picks in the fourth through sixth round, and 4 minutes for the picks in Round 7.The crop of prospects in the 2017 NFL draft is considered particularly strong at running back, tight end, defensive end, cornerback and safety.