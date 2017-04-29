Dolphins Draft Went As Planned

Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier said during their pre-draft press conference that once the Dolphins had set their draft board the selection process would go smoothly.After the Dolphins were finished making their seven selections in the 2017 NFL draft, Grier said that’s exactly how things played out.“Yes, it was,” Grier said. “It is funny that (Owner) Mr. (Stephen) Ross was laughing. He gets anxious sometimes. ‘If you like him, go get him! Go get him!’ For us, it is. The players fell off the way we had them on the board. There were some players there that we were surprised were still there at that point in the draft. For us, we really just went right down the board and so for us, it was fairly easy. (Head Coach) Adam (Gase) would come in and out, and he would be texting Mike, ‘How many picks are we away? All right.’ He would come back in and then he would come in five picks earlier, then we make our decision and go.”Grier said if there was one player he was surprised to still see available when it came time for the Dolphins’ pick, it was first-round selection, the defensive end from Missouri.“He’s a guy we targeted and we really liked,” Grier said. “As soon as we made the pick, Mike (Tannenbaum) and I were getting texts from coaches, scouts and players and people were saying we got a really good player. So, probably him.”The Dolphins selected Harris and second-round pickwithout having brought them in for one of their 30 pre-draft visits with non-local prospects.On the flip side, the Dolphins reportedly had some safeties at their facility for pre-draft visits but did not select a player at that position.“For us, it was how the board fell,” Grier said. “We had the opportunity to take the players we liked. We are always looking to add and upgrade the speed, the size and the athletic ability on the defensive side, so we felt that at that point, it wasn’t anything that we planned not to take any. It’s just the way the board fell.”Tannenbaum then made an interesting point about those pre-draft visits.“Sometimes with the 30-visits, it’s a way for us to eliminate a player as well,” he said. “Just because they’re in the building doesn’t mean … sometimes that’s just going to solidify a position or a concern that we have. Sometimes it’s a positive, sometimes it’s, ‘Hey, this isn’t going to be a good fit,’ and we’re going to move on. Sometimes we bring a guy in, we think he may be a free agent and we want to start recruiting him. Sometimes these 30-visits serve more than one purpose.”