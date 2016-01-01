Dolphins Expect Day Three Players To Compete For Playing Time

The Dolphins wrapped up their 2017 draft with four selections Saturday, two on offense and two on defense.After selecting three defensive players in the first three rounds, the Dolphins added guard, defensive tacklesand, and wide receiverThe Dolphins went without a pick in the fourth round before Asiata was selected with the 194th overall selection following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.“We spent some time with him,” General Manager Chris Grier said. “He was a 30 visit guy for us. Very smart, but the passion, the love for football. His life story he’s had some adversity in his life he’s overcome. You’re kind of drawn to those guys. He’s really made himself into a man and how he handles his life.“On the field, he’s a nasty prick and that’s what you like about him. He’s a tough, physical, nasty mauler and we just want to add more of that to us.”Grier and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum both said the idea was for all the draft picks to come to South Florida to compete for playing time and possibly even starting jobs.The additions of Godchaux and Taylor bolstered the depth in the middle of the defensive line.“I think we have more competition certainly at the interior defensive line position and obviously a couple of other spots,” Tannenbaum said.Grier described the differences in the playing styles of the two defensive tackles.“With Godchaux, he’s a physical run defender,” Grier said. “When you see him how he looks, he’s a big square body. He’s tough. He’s played in those wars in the SEC, the Alabama games, those 9-6 games, the Wisconsin game. This guy is a physical, tough game that enjoys getting dirty and getting in there and being physical. With him, those were some of the traits we liked about him.“Then with Vincent, for a big guy he’s had production. He’s been a pass rusher there — seven sacks last year, 13 tackles for loss. A bigger-body guy that can be a one-gap penetrator and create a little havoc in the backfield at times.“At that point in the draft, you can get guys with size and production over a couple of years, they’re interesting prospects. We were happy to get them.”Ford was the only skill-position player the Dolphins selected in the 2017 draft and he was selected after leaving Virginia Tech as the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.“First of all, he’s been productive for a couple of years there,” Grier said. “If you watch Virginia Tech, he’s a player that was always kind of the go-to guy, so it was always the plan to stop him. He’s a very good route-runner. He’s a very smart kid when you talk to him. He really understands leverages, coverages, running routes, finding the open spots in zones. With the opportunity to add a good player that late in the draft, we were surprised he was still there.“He fell because probably said he should have run faster, but at the end of the day we just like to draft football players. It worked out with Jarvis (Landry), we’ll see if it works out with him.”