Dolphins Have A Record Defensive Draft

The Dolphins ended the second night of the 2017 NFL draft having used their first three selections on defensive players after cornerbackjoined linebackerand defensive endIt’s a first in franchise history, but General Manager Chris Grier said that was more by happenstance than a conscious effort to help a defense that struggled at times last season.“It was really how the board fell,” Grier said. “(Tankersley) was the best player there on our board. Ironically it happened to fall that way. … There were guys on offense that we had rated above him that we wanted and went before him. It’s just the way the board fell.“Anytime you can add good young players that have a lot of qualities we like, guys that love football that are tough kids, that are competitive and love the game … we got a player at all three levels. It helps our depth and we feel good about it.”The Dolphins have opened a draft with three consecutive offensive players nine times — in 1973, 1975, 1979 1981, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2014