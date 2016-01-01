Dolphins Select Cordrea Tankersley In Third Round

Tankersley had nine interceptions over the past two seasons, including four last season when Clemson won the national title.

The Dolphins picked a third consecutive defensive player in the 2017 NFL draft when they selected Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley with the 97th overall pick.



This was the first of three compensatory picks the Dolphins were awarded by the NFL earlier in the offseason.



Tankersley (6-1, 199) had nine interceptions over the past two seasons, including four last season when Clemson won the national title. He earned third-team AP All-American honors in 2016.



Here was the NFL.com scouting report on Tankersley:



Strengths: Angular build with good length. Looks to harass and smother receiver for as long as he can. Runs with access to a second gear when needed. Two-year starter with experience in a variety of coverages. Disruptive at the catch point using full arm extension to maximize his length. Ball production was very good; had eight interceptions in just two years as a starter. Shut down Virginia Tech's Bucky Hodges in conference championship game, holding him to one catch and grabbing two interceptions. Soft hands will pluck it out of the air if he gets into position. Gets desired depth in Cover-2 responsibilities, balancing between high and low. Comes to balance and squares up as a tackler. Looks to tackle low and springs into ball carriers with aggressive shoulder aimed at their thighs.



Weaknesses: Anticipation and instincts slightly below average. Eyes are unsure and can be slow to process and react. Lacks bend in his backpedal and bail techniques. Struggles to sink and redirect quickly for transitions forward against comeback routes. Allows too much route separation from off coverage and will need to squeeze tighter on next level. Balance concerns in coverage. Feet and hips can be clunky when it's time to open and run out of press shuffle. Will panic when he gets behind on vertical routes and starts to grab. Had eight pass-interference calls against him in two season. Inconsistent in finding the ball when back is to the quarterback. Needs to add more muscle to frame.



NFL comparison: Dre Kirkpatrick



Bottom line: Has an impressive body of work as a lockdown, boundary cornerback but he has some holes in his transitions that could open the door for more separation on the next level. While he's not always the most fluid in coverage, his 6-foot-1 frame and eight interceptions will be the two numbers some teams will focus heavily on. If he runs well at pre-draft workouts, his stock could soar thanks to his size and production.