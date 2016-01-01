Dolphins Select Raekwon McMillan In Second Round

The Dolphins addressed their defense again in the second round of the 2017 draft when they selected Ohio State linebackerfrom Ohio State.McMillan (6-2, 240) was a second-team All-American in 2016 when he had 102 tackles, including seven for loss.McMillan was the leading tackler on Ohio State’s star-studded defense the past two seasons. He had 119 tackles in 2015 when he also was a second-team All-American selection.McMillan entered the 2017 draft as an underclassman.McMillan was calm, cool and collected when he spoke with the Dolphins after they made him their second-round selection Friday night, but the emotions of the moment were obvious when he later spoke with South Florida via conference call.McMillan broke up a couple of times while discussing getting drafted surrounding by his family.“It’s just amazing,” McMillan said. “All this hard work has finally come into play and it’s time to get back to work. It’s just a blessing. I’ve been through a lot in my life.”Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said he was surprised when told of McMillan’s conference call.“As you get to know the kid, he’s a very calm and flat-line person,” Grier said. “Nothing is ever too big for him. For him it’s probably all his hard work, the culmination of everything probably hit him because when we talked to him, I was telling him, get excited, man, and he’s like, yes sir, I’m really excited to come to Miami. And I’m like, come on. We all got off the phone and everyone was like, yeah, he’s just completely calm and now to hear you guys say that is surprising because with us, it was, OK, I’m ready to go. Let’s go.”