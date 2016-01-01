Dolphins Select Vincent Taylor In Sixth Round

joined the Dolphins by way of Oklahoma State University, and how he ended up there made him all the more grateful to get drafted Saturday.Taylor was 11 years old when he and his family were displaced from their home in New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina. Taylor ended up moving to San Antonio, which led to him eventually going to OSU.The whole journey left Taylor very emotional during his conference call with the South Florida media after getting drafted by the Dolphins.“We lost everything we had at this time,” Taylor said. “We just got new furniture. My house, my roof fell in, got caved in. We lost everything. Losing everything and now hearing my name called, it’s a blessing.“I’m very emotional. I told myself going through this whole process I don’t care where I go. My coaches told me, it’s not where you get drafted, whether you go first round or second round, what matters is what you do when you get that foot in that door. It was like a dream come true hearing my name called in the NFL draft.”When the Dolphins called him, Taylor was in Houston, where he traveled this weekend to watch his brother graduate from the police academy.Taylor entered the draft as an underclassman.“It was fun throughout the whole process,” Taylor said. “Having my girlfriend along and my parents and my family, they just told me to stay patient, my time is coming. Miami came calling. It’s a blessing to get called by Miami.”Like fifth-round selection, Taylor is a defensive tackle with pass-rushing ability.“I’m just a player when I’m out there you can tell I’m having fun,” Taylor said. “I like to have fun and make plays and just go out there and compete. Me coming to Miami, I think they’re an organization that likes to win, they play hard, so I’m looking forward to see what the future holds for me and this team.”Like Godchaux, Taylor says the player after whom he modeled his game was new teammate“Growing up, I used to always tell myself, man, I like the way Ndamukong Suh plays,” Taylor said. “And I’m not just saying it because I just got drafted by Miami. I’ve been saying that. Every interview I did, who do you model your game after? Who do you look up to? Ndamukong Suh was always that guy I looked up to and for me to be able to be on the same team with him and just learn from him, I’m looking forward to see what God has in store for me and what I can learn from him.”