Dolphins To Have Litany Of Stars Announce Picks

The list of former Dolphins players who will announce the team’s picks after the first round will include Hall of Famer Larry Little, Chris Chambers, Troy Drayton and Pat Surtain.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Dolphins’ 2017 first-round draft pick Thursday night, but Dolphins alums will now take over after that.



Additionally, 13-year-old Jaden Piner, who co-starred in the Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight,” will make a Day 3 selection announcement from Norland Middle School, where he’s a student.



Little will announce the 54th overall selection, and Chambers will announce the 97th pick, a compensatory pick the NFL awarded to the Dolphins.



This will mark the seventh consecutive year the Dolphins — along with every NFL team — have had an alum announce a pick. It’s the third time for Little, who also did it in 2013 and 2014. Other former Dolphins players who have announced draft picks since 2011 are Sam Madison (2011), Dwight Stephenson (2012, 2015) and Larry Csonka (2016).



All Round 3 announcements this year will feature past recipients and team winners of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Chambers was the Dolphins’ Man of the Year nominee in 2006 after he founded the C.A.T.C.H. 84 Foundation, which helps youngsters look beyond difficult circumstances by promoting self-fulfillment through physical fitness and educational programs.



Drayton and Surtain will announce picks to highlight the Dolphins’ commitment to youth football in South Florida. Drayton currently serves as the Dolphins Youth Program Manager, and Surtain is the coach at Plantation American Heritage High School, which won a state title in 2016.