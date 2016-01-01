Dolphins Trade Up To Select Isaac Asiata In Fifth Round

had a good feeling when he left Davie after his pre-draft visit with the Dolphins, one that left him hoping to return for the start of his NFL career.Asiata got his wish.“I was excited,” Asiata said about his pre-draft visit. “I was down there and I met with Coach (Adam) Gase and the whole staff. I told them before I left that I really wanted to be a Dolphin. They (drafted a lot of Utah guys in the past) and I’m very blessed, very honored to be the next Utah Ute to go down to Miami. Very excited, guys.”Asiata became the fourth University of Utah player drafted by the Dolphins since 2007, as he joined Paul Soliai (2007), Sean Smith (2009) and(2010).“It’s a humbling experience,” Asiata said. “I knew that God has a plan for me wherever I was going to go and I knew that it didn’t matter when or where I went. What’s important is reporting to minicamp and doing what I can to contribute to the team and win the Super Bowl.”Asiata had an interesting answer when he was asked during his conference call with South Florida reporters how he would describe his style.“I’m a real hard-nosed football player,” Asiata said. “I believe an offensive lineman needs to play with intellectuality and brutality. He needs to be smart and he also needs to put guys in the dirt. That’s the kind of style of play that I bring to the table and I’m ready to bring that down to Miami.”