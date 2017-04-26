Dolphins Were Deceptive In Their Harris Interest

General Manager Chris Grier said the Dolphins were so enamored with Harris that they purposely stayed away from him as the pre-draft process wound down, with no visit or private workout.

The Dolphins settled about a month ago on two prospects they were going to target with the 22nd overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, and they landed one of those players when they picked defensive end Charles Harris.



General Manager Chris Grier said the Dolphins were so enamored with Harris that they purposely stayed away from him as the pre-draft process wound down, with no visit or private workout.



“Everyone is tracking visits and all this stuff,” Grier said. “Last year we selected a bunch of players that we had had here in for the 30 visits. Teams track that stuff. I know it’s you (media) guys’ job to do that and that’s fine. There’s some players that we purposely try and stay away from once we’re comfortable with the player, his character and what type of kid we’re getting. We just don’t feel a need to spend any more time with them.”



The Dolphins actually canceled a pre-draft visit they had scheduled with Harris, which left him a bit befuddled at the time.



Grier declined to say whether the second prospect they had targeted still was on the board when it came time for their pick, but their feelings about Harris were strong enough that they quickly dismissed two trade offers for that 22nd pick.



“Two teams wanted to come from behind us and move into the pick,” Grier said. “Honestly, we really didn’t talk much about what they were offering because this was a player that everybody in the building, from personnel to coaches especially. All of us … if you see the video of the room, everyone is going crazy.”