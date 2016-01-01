Harris Hopes To Share More Than Just A Number With Wake

Charles Harris wore 91 at the University of Missouri, but he says he’ll have no issue whatsoever getting a new number with the Dolphins.As Dolphins fans know, 91 already belongs to, which in this case is fitting. Harris has a lot of similar traits to the Dolphins’ five-time Pro Bowl defensive end and he’ll be learning from him when he begins his NFL career.“It means everything, to be able to come in and learn from him,” Harris said after the Dolphins took him with the 22nd overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft. “I’m just coming in with a humble attitude, willing to work, willing to take coaching from any and everybody. It’s everything. He’s a great player, and I’m going to learn. At the end of the day, I’m hungry for knowledge. I’m hungry for … I’m hungry to get better at the end of the day.”It’s entirely possible that Harris eventually could replace Wake as one of the Dolphins’ starting defensive ends, but General Manager Chris Grier said the plan for Harris at the onset will be for him to be part of a four-man defensive end rotation with Wake,and newcomer“We envision him being in the top four and that is obviously why we picked him where we did,” Grier said. “For us, his traits of quickness, speed and explosiveness off the edge, the ability to rush … He also rushes inside. I know he is 255 pounds. On third down, you will see him go inside because he has that explosive first step and quickness. He can be a disruptive player and so for us, it is important to keep adding depth to that position. You can never have enough rushers.”Harris (6-3, 253) has similar dimensions to Wake and says his strength is getting to the quarterback.When asked what NFL player his style would most resemble, he pointed to a star along the Seattle Seahawks defensive line.“I’d probably say my utilization is probably like Michael Bennett,” Harris said. “Outside, inside – just any and everything. I can play any technique – nine, five, three. I can play anything. I can be in a four-man rush package. I can be in a 3-4 and drop. I can do any and everything a coach wants me to do. It doesn’t matter. Just tell me what you want me to do, and I will do it at the end of the day.”As for a new jersey number, Harris wasn’t even thinking about that Thursday night.“I don’t care,” he said. “Just give me a jersey, a helmet and some pads and some cleats. I can get my own cleats, but I probably have to wear (the team’s) cleats. Just give me some cleats, and I’m ready to go. I don’t care what the number is. I’ll make the name shine.”