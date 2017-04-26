Harris Left A Lasting Impression At Combine

For the Dolphins, the interview at the combine only served to reinforce their assessment that Charles Harris really loves football.

The Dolphins stayed away from Charles Harris after the scouting combine, but they made a big impression on the Missouri defensive end when they met in Indianapolis.



Harris said the meeting with the Dolphins “had to be one of his favorites” during the combine, describing it as fluid and perfect.



“Never been so genuine and just willing to tell everybody my story, how about I got here, how far I want to go,” Harris said. “They were really receptive to everything I was saying and actually paying attention. Everybody in the room was paying attention. There wasn’t a single person in there on their phone or lying down. It was everybody listening with their ears and with their eyes. That’s what made it a great meeting with them at the end of the day.”



“The love for football oozes out of him,” General Manager Chris Grier said. “When you watch film or you talk to the kid and you ask questions and you try to get to know him as a person to see if it matches with everything you’re told at the school, then it does. He loves talking football; that's what he wants to do. For us, those traits we’re looking for, kind of those guys that love ball and it’s the end-all, be-all for them and that’s truly what it is for this kid.”