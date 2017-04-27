INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Charles Harris

Some statistical tidbits on the selection of defensive endand his career at the University of Missouri:• Harris had four multi-sack games over the past two seasons, including a career-high three sacks against Georgia in 2016.• Harris’ career high for tackles was nine, which he did against Georgia in 2015 and again against Vanderbilt last season.• Harris had two games in college with four or more tackles for loss — he had 4.5 against Arkansas State in 2015 and four against Georgia in 2016.• Harris became the sixth Missouri defensive lineman in seven years selected in the first or second round, following Shane Ray (Round 1, 2015), Markus Golden (2, 2015), Kony Ealy (2, 2014), Sheldon Richardson (1, 2013) and Aldon Smith (1, 2011).• The Dolphins had selected four Missouri players before taking Harris: TE Michael Egnew in 2012, DE Jeff Cross in 1988, WR George Shorthose in 1985 and DB Jim Whitaker in 1967.• Harris became the 11th defensive lineman selected by the Dolphins in the first round of the NFL draft, joining Bill Stanfill (1969), Mike Kadish (1972), Don Reese (1974), John Bosa (1987), Eric Kumerow (1988), Marco Coleman (1992), Tim Bowens (1994), Daryl Gardener (1996), Jared Odrick (2010) and Dion Jordan (2013).• Defensive line tied the offensive line for most first-round picks in Dolphins history.• This marked the third time in four years and the fifth time in seven years the Dolphins’ first-round pick came from the SEC. Harris followed Mississippi tacklelast year, Tennessee tackle Ja’Wuan James in 2014, Texas A&M quarterbackin 2012 and Florida centerin 2011.• This marked the first time the Dolphins used the No. 22 overall pick in the draft. They originally had the 22nd selection in 1971 but sent it to the Baltimore Colts as compensation for the hiring of Don Shula as head coach.• Harris’ combine numbers included 4.82 in the 40-yard dash, 21 reps in the bench press, a 32-inch vertical jump, a 109-inch broad jump, 7.47 seconds in the 3-cone drill, 4.42 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and 12.48 seconds in the 60-yard shuttle.• Harris becomes the first player on the current Dolphins roster from the state of Missouri.