INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Dolphins Draft

Hours away from the start of the 2017 NFL draft, we break things down with numbers.• The Dolphins currently are scheduled to have seven selections in the draft, which would make it the sixth consecutive year they have had at least that many. The last time they failed to average one pick per round was 2011 when they had six selections.• The Dolphins have three picks in the fifth round, giving them multiple picks in that round for the fourth time in five years. They had four in 2015 (, Cedric Thompson,), two in 2014 (Arthur Lynch, Jordan Tripp), and two in 2013 (Mike Gillislee, Caleb Sturgis).• If they stay put at No. 22 in the first round, it will be the latest for the Dolphins’ first pick since 2010 when they selected Jared Odrick with the 28th overall selection. The Dolphins had the 12th pick that year before trading down with the San Diego Chargers.• This is the second time the Dolphins have had the 22nd overall selection, although they have never selected a player at that slot. They sent the 22nd pick in the 1971 draft to Baltimore as compensation for hiring Head Coach Don Shula.• The first round of the 2016 draft lasted 3 hours, 29 minutes, and the second round lasted 2 hours, 22 minutes.• The Dolphins have selected 11 offensive linemen in the first round of the draft, more than any other position. They have taken 10 defensive linemen, seven running backs, six defensive backs, five wide receivers, four linebackers and four quarterbacks.• The three positions for which the Dolphins have never used a first-round pick are tight end, punter and kicker.• Barring a trade, the Dolphins will make a pick at No. 54 for the fourth time. The first three times produced TE Jim Cox (1968), LB Aubrey Beavers (1994) and CB Jamar Taylor (2013).• The current Dolphins roster includes 21 players they drafted: LB, S, C, QB, T Ja’Wuan James, WR, S, DE, WR, DT, CB Bobby McCain, RB Jay Ajayi, CB Tony Lippett, T, CB, RB, WR, WR, CB, QB, and TE• The Dolphins have drafted 46 players from a Florida school through the years. The first was Florida guard Larry Gagner in Round 3 in 1966 and the last was Sturgis, the former Gators kicker, in Round 5 in 2013.• The Dolphins’ three compensatory picks are tied for second-most in a single draft. They had four compensatory picks in 2003 and three in 1997.• The Dolphins have made their selection in the first round in 42 of their 51 drafts. The nine exceptions were 1970 (for WR Paul Warfield), 1971 (compensation for the hiring of Don Shula), 1973 (for WR Marlin Briscoe), 1978 (for RB Delvin Williams), 1986 (for LB Hugh Green), 1999 (draft trade-down), 2000 (for 1999 second-round pick used for Patrick Surtain), and 2002 and 2003 for RB Ricky Williams.