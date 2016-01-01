McMillan Is A Tackling Machine

Just as was the case with first-round pick, the Dolphins did not bring linebackerfor a pre-draft visit before selecting him.General Manager Chris Grier said the reason was simple: They already knew what they needed to know about McMillan.This is a kid,”Grier said, “where everything (was) so far in terms of intangibles and character that once we met with him at the combine and I was at the pro day along with our area scout Ron Brockington and once you’re around the kid, we were like, there’s no point bringing him here, we’re just wasting a visit.”Besides their own conversation with McMillan at the combine, the Dolphins also spoke with his head coach at Ohio State, Urban Meyer.That only reinforced their belief in McMillan.“When you talk to the coaches, Urban Meyer absolutely loves this guy,” Grier said. “He says he’s one of his favorite players he’s ever coached.”Grier described McMillan as somebody everybody in the Dolphins’ draft room wanted.“Highly intelligent, we love his football intellect, loved talking with the kid,” Grier said. “This guy really understands football. He’s got leadership skills and he’s a tackling machine. He’s a big body in the middle, he can take on blocks. He’s a good player. People want to talk about whether he could run or not. The guy ran 4.61 at 240-plus pounds. The guy can run. He’s a good football player. It’s a guy we feel very strongly about and we’re really excited to have him here.”