McMillan Looks To Make Another Quick Impact

made a quick impact at Ohio State, playing in 14 games for the national champion Buckeyes as a true freshman in 2014, and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier is optimistic McMillan can make an easily quick transition to the NFL.“When the rookies come in, the hard part is the playbook,” Grier said. “When you talk to the guys at Ohio State, they talk about this guy’s intellect, how smart he is, how he can line up everybody. When we met with him at the combine, he’s talking football, telling where the corners, safeties, the front, moving the front, … he understands it. This is a guy if you probably talk to him, he’s calm. He’s one of those, he gets into the playbook. He’ll learn this quickly and we anticipate him making an impact (quickly).”McMillan joins a Dolphins linebacking corps that includesand newcomerMcMillan played inside linebacker at Ohio State, but Grier said he was versatile enough to play outside as well.“That’s what you like about him because he’s physical and he’s smart,” Grier said. “We think he can run. We like his play speed. It’s evident when you watch him on tape. He makes a lot of plays to the outside too. We’re comfortable playing him wherever he has to play to play for us.“Talking with the coaches, we’re going to let it play out. We have kind of an idea where we think they’re going to play, but we haven’t worked with Timmons yet as well here in terms of getting them on the field all together.”Grier said McMillan also could contribute on special teams, if needed.For his part, McMillan said it didn’t matter to him.“Any position that they need,” he said. “Wherever they need me to play, I can play it.”