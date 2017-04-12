My Draft Memories: Byron Maxwell

“I was chilling. To help get my mind off it, I went to go see a movie. I think it was one of those ‘Fast And Furious’ movies. I can’t remember which one. I got the call when I was in the movie theater. Actually, I got two calls that day, one was from Jacksonville. But the call I got that was from the Seattle Seahawks, they drafted me in the sixth round. I was in the movie theater. It was crazy.”“I wasn’t one of those guys that was all nerve-racked because I knew I was going to get my shot at the league and that’s all I was asking for at that point in time. I didn’t really start at Clemson, but for me I just wanted to get in and have a shot. If the team was going to draft me or not, I knew I’d have a shot, so I wasn’t really that nervous.”“I didn’t really want to do anything. I think my people, they put together a little get-together just off of me getting drafted that day. Really, I just relaxed and took it all in. ‘Man, I’m going to be going on the other side of the United States. I’m going to be going to Seattle.’ I’d never really been out of the South, really.”“Not intense for me. Just getting ready, doing these workouts. Like I said, I already knew I was going to get an opportunity to be in the NFL. It was just a matter of what club, right fit. I knew I was ready, though. But lucky I got drafted and ended up in a great place that helped mold my career.”“It was great because some of these guys that didn’t get drafted, they didn’t know where they were going because we had that lockout that year. So it was good to know that not only you know where you’re going but you know I got a check coming in.”“Just take it one day at a time. You can look forward to things, but don’t be set on one thing. Know that it’s different things and you don’t know for what reason they drafted you or they’re drafting guys. So don’t look into the draft, just look into getting an opportunity to play ball at the next level.”