My Draft Memories: Koa Misi

“I was in Salt Lake City. I had a bunch of my family fly out. We watched the draft in a hotel, one of those big rooms. It was funny because when they came on TV, when they came to announce my name, the TV went out, but I think I was on the phone with somebody. So we were talking about it. But the TV shut off for a little bit, so we didn’t even see the announcement.”“My agent said (I’d get drafted) probably around the second round, so we were looking at that. I had no idea the Miami Dolphins were going to draft me. I think I met with them at the combine and that was it. I talked to them there and I don’t think I talked to them after that. The one team I thought was going to draft me was Denver. I think they were like 43 or 45 (editor’s note: Denver selected guard Zane Beadles with the 45th pick), but then Miami drafted me before. It was really surprising. But I was happy.”“Everybody was cheering. It was loud. I was on the phone … I forget who I was on the phone with. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but I was shaking a little bit when I was on the phone. It was a crazy experience.”“We watched the whole thing … most of it. We were relaxed and kind of just hanging out, talking. We rarely get our whole family together, so it was kind of nice to have everybody there. … It was good.”