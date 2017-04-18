My Draft Memories: Koa Misi

What were your expectations heading into the draft?
Misi: “My agent said (I’d get drafted) probably around the second round, so we were looking at that. I had no idea the Miami Dolphins were going to draft me. I think I met with them at the combine and that was it. I talked to them there and I don’t think I talked to them after that. The one team I thought was going to draft me was Denver. I think they were like 43 or 45 (editor’s note: Denver selected guard Zane Beadles with the 45th pick), but then Miami drafted me before. It was really surprising. But I was happy.”
What was the reaction in the hotel room after the Dolphins drafted you?
Misi: “Everybody was cheering. It was loud. I was on the phone … I forget who I was on the phone with. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but I was shaking a little bit when I was on the phone. It was a crazy experience.”
What was the atmosphere before you were selected?
Misi: “We watched the whole thing … most of it. We were relaxed and kind of just hanging out, talking. We rarely get our whole family together, so it was kind of nice to have everybody there. … It was good.”