Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

My Draft Memories: Koa Misi

Posted 29 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

We reminisce with some of your favorite current and former Miami Dolphins about their draft day experiences. Today, we catch up with linebacker Koa Misi, selected in the second round (40th overall) of the 2010 NFL draft.

What do you remember from your draft-day experience?

Koa Misi: “I was in Salt Lake City. I had a bunch of my family fly out. We watched the draft in a hotel, one of those big rooms. It was funny because when they came on TV, when they came to announce my name, the TV went out, but I think I was on the phone with somebody. So we were talking about it. But the TV shut off for a little bit, so we didn’t even see the announcement.”

What were your expectations heading into the draft?

Misi: “My agent said (I’d get drafted) probably around the second round, so we were looking at that. I had no idea the Miami Dolphins were going to draft me. I think I met with them at the combine and that was it. I talked to them there and I don’t think I talked to them after that. The one team I thought was going to draft me was Denver. I think they were like 43 or 45 (editor’s note: Denver selected guard Zane Beadles with the 45th pick), but then Miami drafted me before. It was really surprising. But I was happy.”

What was the reaction in the hotel room after the Dolphins drafted you?

Misi: “Everybody was cheering. It was loud. I was on the phone … I forget who I was on the phone with. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but I was shaking a little bit when I was on the phone. It was a crazy experience.”

What was the atmosphere before you were selected?

Misi: “We watched the whole thing … most of it. We were relaxed and kind of just hanging out, talking. We rarely get our whole family together, so it was kind of nice to have everybody there. … It was good.”