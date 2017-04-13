My Draft Memories: Nat Moore

We reminisce with some of your favorite current and former Miami Dolphins about their draft day. We catch up with wide receiver Nat Moore, selected in the third round of the 1974 NFL draft.

What stands out to you the most from your draft-day experience?



Nat Moore: “I thought I was going to be a Cowboy. I was being chaperoned and entertained by a Cowboys scout to make sure I didn’t sign with the World Football League before the draft. Ironically, the one team that I didn’t talk to the whole time was the team that drafted me, which was the Dolphins in the third round.”



How did you celebrate being drafted?



Moore: “I was in Gainesville at my apartment. I was still in school. Back in those days you could stay in school and come in and go through the minicamp and then you finished up in June and then you came back in late July. I don’t remember doing anything special, other than kicking the guy out from Dallas.”



What did you do in preparation to help your draft position as far as special workouts, etc.?



Moore: “Nothing. I mean if I could play football then I could play football. If you didn’t look at the tapes and say, ‘Hmm, I think he can play,’ then I don’t know anything else I was going to do because I was doing that against the top competition in the SEC, the University of Miami and Florida State. I don’t think I could have shown anything I didn’t show already. If I went through college and proved I could play then going to all of these different camps, what’s it going to change? I’m not a big proponent of that. I think that sometimes because they go and they do that, they go through testing very well at the Combine, guys move up that are not players and then in the end teams get burned by that.”



Was there something about your interviews with prospective coaches before the draft that stood out?



Moore: “No, not really. I don’t even know what a Wonderlic test is. They checked out my health and talked to me about whether I’d be a wide receiver or a running back because I had been a running back and basically that was pretty much it.”



What was it like to know you were going to be coached by Don Shula?



Moore: “It was a dream come true to know that Don Shula was going to be my coach. I was a big Baltimore Colts fan prior to Coach Shula coming to Miami so I had followed his career. Plus, the Dolphins had won the previous two Super Bowls so that added to my excitement.”



What advice would you give to this year’s class of draft choices?



Moore: “The first thing is as soon as you can get that playbook, bury your nose in it. This is what you’ve worked for your whole life, and the only way you can really compete for a job is you’ve got to know what to do. Once you know what to do it allows you to turn loose your athletic ability. If you don’t you’re thinking and if you’re thinking the play’s over.”