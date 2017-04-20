Prospect Profile: CB Tre'Davious White

Leading up to the 2017 NFL draft, Dolphins.com will be profiling prospects who have been mentioned in national mock drafts as potential choices for the 22nd overall selection.LSU likes to think of itself as DBU, as in Defensive Back University, and it has a pretty good argument going by the past five years of the NFL draft.In those five drafts between 2012 and 2016, an impressive total of nine defensive backs were selected out of LSU, an average of almost two per year.LSU has two more highly touted defensive back prospects available for the draft this year, safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre’Davious White. While Adams is considered a probable top 10 pick, White also is given a legitimate chance of being a first-round selection.“It’s the coaching we have,” White said at the 2017 scouting combine. “It’s a standard we have, older guys coming back looking after the younger guys that are playing right now. We hold each guy to that standard so those guys know what to expect once they get to LSU. They’re expected to play on an island. If they can’t play on that island, they’re probably not going to want you.”White also gave credit for LSU assistant coach Corey Raymond, who had a six-year NFL playing career with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions from 1992-97. He has coached the Tigers’ defensive backs since 2012.One thing Raymond has stressed to his players is the ability to play every position in the secondary, and to that end White did get some playing time at safety — even though his position in the NFL likely will be cornerback.“A lot of teams like my versatility,” White said. “I was fortunate enough to have a great coach, Corey Raymond, at LSU. He let us know right off the bat we weren’t going to be a guy who plays just one position. You’ve got to know all three positions in the defensive backfield. I thank him for that.“I have a real high IQ. Fortunately I come from LSU, and the transition is not going to be that difficult. We ran pretty much like the NFL. (Teams) wanted to know if I really know football. I was fortunate enough to have a great coach in Corey Raymond. You have to be able to do it all. Play on the field and be football smart.”Experienced island corner with slot reps over last two seasons. Quick twitch with exceptional footwork. Uses controlled hop-steps from press for extended face-up against receivers. Patient in press and rarely commits prematurely. Uses reactive quickness for quick recovery when beaten from slot. Pattern reader will jump path of route and attack throw. Plus click-and-close burst to ball. Impressive 15 passes defensed on 42 targets in 2016. Stop-start change of direction allows him to shadow in tight quarters. Sticky coverage on crossers and intermediate routes. Rose to challenge in coverage of Amari Cooper in 2014 and Calvin Ridley in 2016. Improved willingness to attack line of scrimmage and do his part against the run. Awarded coveted No. 18 jersey at LSU, symbolizing success and selfless attitude on and off the field. Three-year punt returner with a return touchdown in each season. Was also used as a gunner.Finesse cornerback with relatively slender frame. Physicality and play strength a concern from slot. Big-bodied slot targets will post him up in space and drive him off the line in run game. Tackles when necessary, but doesn't seek out contact. Less technique-oriented and more grabby from slot. Finished career with just six interceptions despite extensive playing time. Early anchor from off coverage caused struggles opening hips when receivers would stem and go. Recovery-quick but not recovery-fast. Texas Tech speedstergave him all kinds of vertical work in 2015 Texas Bowl.Tracy PorterFull-time starter for better part of four years and one of the premier mirror-and-match cornerbacks in the game. Has the feet, athleticism and instincts for prolonged coverage responsibilities and his twitch will always have him near the throw. Best suited for all forms of man coverage. Should compete as special teams performer. Lacks run-support physicality to be an every-down corner, but he's talented enough to challenge for slot duties right away.