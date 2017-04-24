Prospect Profile: DE Jordan Willis

Willis tied a school record in 2016 with 11.5 sacks and also had 17.5 tackles for loss.

Jordan Willis wrapped up his college career at Kansas State in style, earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2016, as well as third-team All-American recognition.



Then came another honor, this one in the form of words from longtime KSU Head Coach Bill Snyder.



“Jordan is the epitome of what our program is all about,” Snyder said during a December press conference. “He comes to practice exactly the same way he goes to a ballgame. If you were unaware of the setting you couldn’t tell the difference between what he does on the practice field and what he does on the game field.”



For Willis, the goal always was to remain consistent, no matter the situation, no matter the circumstances.



It’s a word he mentioned more than once at the 2017 scouting combine when he was to describe his playing style.



“With me, I’d say I’m a consistent player,” Willis said. “Obviously playing for Coach Snyder … I keep using the word consistency, but that’s basically what he taught me is to be consistent in everything I do.”



Willis tied a school record in 2016 with 11.5 sacks and also had 17.5 tackles for loss. As a junior, Willis had 9.5 sacks.



After playing a backup role as a freshman in 2013, Willis started 13 games each of the last three years.



While the Wildcats went 33-20 during Willis’ four years at the school, the defensive end didn’t attract as much attention as perhaps he should have.



Not that it bothered him very much.



“With me, my agent probably spends more time thinking about that,” Willis said. “Me, personally, kind of like the same way I played I just show up every day, just try to put my best foot forward and be the best I can be. That’s how I played at Kansas State and I’m in the middle of the Midwest, not a lot of attention ...”



Throughout his time at KSU, and even starting before then, Willis got some Hall of Fame help from longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Will Shields.



“I’ve been working with Will since kind of like high school,” Willis said. “He doesn’t do a lot of D-line stuff with me; he just teaches me handwork, what to expect from offensive linemen. All the small things like hip work, foot speed and things like that.”



Willis (6-4, 255) has been projected as being a good fit in the NFL as a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker.



Willis said he would be comfortable under either scenario. Regardless of where he plays, he’s going to do it the only way he knows how: with nonstop effort.



“Actually, our coaches expect that out of us,” Willis said. “I only played at one college, but I just know Kansas State, that’s something Coach Snyder expects, our position coach Blake Seiler at Kansas State, the defensive ends coach, that was something expected from us and that was something I grew into. Obviously, when I noticed you don’t always have to be making a play in the backfield or a tackle for a loss or a sack, you can run somebody down down the field, as well, to help out the rest of your team and it just displays more of your talent.”



Here was Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for Willis on NFL.com:



Strengths: Good eyes vs. zone read; sees mesh point clearly. Quick responder once he diagnoses the action. Excellent change of direction ability to stay in the hunt. Finishes tackles, rarely allowing runners to escape grasp. Pursuit will not stop until the whistle blows. Proficient with hands. Hands are strong and control the action. Well-schooled with excellent stack-and-shed ability. Good strength in base and plays with adequate contact balance. Stays clean setting edge while spying into backfield. Uses blockers' forward lean against them, sends them tumbling forward. Arm over is a pet move that gives him early wins. Track-stance pass rusher who comes out of the blocks with decent burst to the edge. Hard worker. Productive in sacks and forced fumbles over final two seasons at KSU.



Weaknesses: Straight-liner mover. Very deliberate as a pass rusher. Shows rush moves early and rarely deviates from original track. One-speed rusher lacking dynamic qualities to turn corner for tight loops. Could get flattened in the rush arc due to hip tightness. Timing of hands need work as he tends to shoot prematurely, opening himself up to counter moves. Rarely makes tackles redirect inside with sharp counters. Tackles often come at angles. Might need to move to outside linebacker on next level.



NFL comparison: Kyle Emanuel



Bottom line: Productive three-year starter who plays with desired motor from whistle to whistle. Willis is a stack-and-shed edge defender with good play strength and quality hand work at the point of attack. He will need more creativity to be an effective NFL pass rusher, but he should be able to earn a roster spot and work his way up the pecking order in either a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme.