Prospect Profile: DE Taco Charlton

Lamp was a two-time All-Conference USA selection, but his profile and stock got a big boost early in the 2016 season when WKU faced the University of Alabama and Lamp had a strong performance against a defensive line filled with NFL prospects.

Leading up to the 2017 NFL draft, Dolphins.com will be profiling prospects who have been mentioned in national mock drafts as potential choices for the 22nd overall selection.



Taco Charlton has long looked the part of a big-time NFL prospect, and in the last two games of his career at the University of Michigan he showed he most definitely has the ability to play the part as well.



Charlton closed out his college career with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss against Michigan’s arch-rival, Ohio State, and then added another sack and two tackles for loss against Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic.



The way Charlton sees it, there’s plenty more where that came from.



“(Those two games) probably helped tremendously just to show more of my talent, what I can do on the football field,” Charlton said at the scouting combine. “That's probably the best I felt the whole season was those last two games. I was still kind of nicked up with an ankle injury all year. I really wasn't healthy until probably a month ago. Getting close as possible to 100 percent the last couple of games was a very good feeling, and I kind of showed what I can do when I'm slightly healthy.



“I'm just touching the peak of my potential. I'm only going to get better the more football I play, so the player you get now is going to be a way better player in the future.”



At 6-6, 277 pounds, Charlton has a similar build to that of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap and Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.



Not surprisingly, Charlton has studied lanky NFL players to pick up some pointers to incorporate into his game.



“I study a lot of guys who have that similar body type,” Charlton said. “Guys like Carlos Dunlap, guys with that similar body size that learn how to use their leverage and use their long arms. I studied them just to see how I can use my body. And then I studied the Justin Houstons, the Tamba Halis just because the way they use their hands is almost an artwork. And pass rush to me is an artwork a little bit. I studied a lot of game film of a lot of different guys to see what I can do.”



Charlton turned himself into a likely first-round pick with a senior season that featured career highs in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (13.5).



Charlton is far from satisfied, though.



“I'm happy to see all the hard work has paid off so people can see how good of a player I am and how good of a player I will be,” Charlton said. “This is just the beginning. I'm just touching the tip of the iceberg with how good of a player I'll be. And I'm only going to get better with the more football I play. I love the recognition I'm getting but I'm not satisfied. I won't be satisfied until people start saying, 'He's one of the best guys out there.'



“I'll continue to work. Anybody who works with me will see how driven I am. It doesn't stop. The mock drafts may say something, but in my head I'm an undrafted free agent guy. I'm happy but nothing is promised. I'll continue to work hard.”



Here was Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for Charlton on NFL.com:



Strengths: Rare combination of size, length and athletic traits as a rusher. Long-levered frame with athletic, knotted calves. Brings freaky athletic traits to table and is still growing into his body. Flashes instant reaction time off snap and up the field thanks to his twitch. Has enough upfield juice to push offensive tackles into hasty retreat. Generates pop through speed-to-power element. Very good flexibility throughout. Able to sink and swerve around corner if he gets early lead in race to the edge. Possesses hip swivel combined with shoulder turn to slip and flip around the corner of an offensive tackle he's engaged with as a pass rusher. Rushes with forward lean that keeps his momentum downhill. Uses rip-and-stab move and an ominous spin move that could turn into a dominant rush trait in the NFL. Elongated lateral slides can open into sprint very quickly to chase run play bouncing outside. Length gives him a shot at dramatically increasing his play-making ability against the run. Hand usage is improving.



Weaknesses: Despite talent and traits, production and overall play has been uneven at Michigan. Earned full-time starting nod in just his final season. Needs more weight-room work. Consistency of anchor at point of attack in question. Can be rooted out of his gap by power. Can do better job of using his length to keep blockers off of him. Doesn't make enough plays on other side of the line against run. Needs to show a nastier play demeanor at all times. Scouts question whether he has enough toughness for trench battles if bumped inside or to 5-technique. Held back by his inconsistent play speed. Excessive leaning and narrowing of his base during the play causes balance and footwork inconsistencies. Needs better readiness to take on move blockers.



NFL comparison: Chandler Jones



Bottom line: “Inconsistent” has been the buzzword that has followed Charlton since coming to Michigan, but he began the process of shaking it during his senior season. Charlton is an ascending prospect with the size, length, athleticism and pass-rushing potential that NFL general managers dream of. What you see today might not be what you get. While his production coming out of college will be modest, he could become a substantially better player as a pro if he's committed to the weight room and willing to absorb coaching. High-impact defensive end with all-pro potential is his ceiling. His floor is solid starter.