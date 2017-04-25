Prospect Profile: DL Malik McDowell

McDowell had 34 tackles, including seven for loss, and 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2016.

Leading up to the 2017 NFL draft, Dolphins.com will be profiling prospects who have been mentioned in national mock drafts as potential choices for the 22nd overall selection.



Malik McDowell has the prototypical stature for an NFL defensive end at 6-6, 295 pounds, but he played mostly inside in his final season at Michigan State. On the one hand, that helped showcase his versatility, but it also limited his statistical production.



McDowell had 34 tackles, including seven for loss, and 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2016, yet his performance was good enough to earn him first-team All-Big Ten accolades by The Associated Press and second-team honors by league coaches.



His highlight tape shows a player with the ability to manhandle opposing offensive linemen, either from the defensive tackle spot or from the edge, but a big topic of conversation at the 2017 scouting combine was McDowell’s work ethic.



McDowell said NFL scouts and coaches told him he needed to play hard every time, but he said there should be no questions about his motor.



“I had a lot of stuff going on this past year, health reasons, just body stuff,” McDowell said. “Just little stuff, really. I was out there, I should have been playing, so that is what it is, but that ain’t something we’re going to have to worry about in the future.”



McDowell arrived at Michigan State as the No. 1 high school recruit in the state of Michigan and left after his true junior season.



McDowell is hoping to make it four years in a row that a Michigan State player gets drafted in the first round. The last time a Spartans defensive lineman was selected in Round 1 was 1999 when the Minnesota Vikings took Dimitrius Underwood with the 29th overall selection.



Here was Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for McDowell on NFL.com:



Strengths: Slippery and long. Combination of arm length and flexible torso allow him to slither into gaps and create disruptions for blockers. Freaky combination of size and athleticism. Can overwhelm blockers with pure strength and explosiveness when his feet are right. Strong enough in lower half to play through contact and cause stress in the pocket. Has tremendous amount of untapped potential waiting to be unlocked. Quick, strong hands in pass rush. Able to attack the edge with club-and-swim pet move. Can crank up a pocket-caving bull rush. Can redirect his weight and maintain pursuit of scrambling mobile quarterbacks. Long frame and play speed can close out perimeter runs and foil them before corner is turned. Elite playmaking radius. Explosive lateral movement and quickness. Can bound from one gap to the next in Sparty's slanting defensive front. Will be extremely difficult to cross face as he learns the position. Has experience up and down the defensive line.



Weaknesses: Footwork and technique are a mess. Plays with inconsistent base width and overall balance. Struggles to keep feet clean and ends up on the ground. Lines up in narrow, three-point stance from interior and struggles to fight back against down blocks and double teams. Can be washed out of his gap too often. High center of gravity made interior work a challenge at times. Can bend, but lets high pad level get the best of him. Doesn't consistently utilize his length with first hands. Has to become better at controlling the point of attack with his natural attributes. Needs to punch and control rather than leaning on blockers. Production doesn't match up with the traits and the talent. Scouts concerned about work ethic and leadership.



NFL comparison: Ezekiel Ansah



Bottom line: Has similar physical traits and abilities of Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, but may not share their football character. McDowell lacked production along the interior and could benefit from a move to a defensive end spot in a 4-3 or 3-4 front. McDowell is raw, but when he flashes, it can be blinding. McDowell is an explosive, ascending prospect with All-Pro potential if he grows into his body and takes the necessary coaching.