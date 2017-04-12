Prospect Profile: G/T Forrest Lamp

Leading up to the 2017 NFL draft, Dolphins.com will be profiling prospects who have been mentioned in national mock drafts as potential choices for the 22nd overall selection.Western Kentucky never has had a player drafted before the third round, but Forrest Lamp is likely to change that later this month.The expectation is that he will be a first-round pick, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility he could be the first offensive lineman taken in the 2017 draft.Lamp said during the NFL scouting combine some teams told him they would use at tackle, where he played at WKU, others told him he’d play guard and some even told him he might end up at center.Lamp said it didn’t matter to him what position he ends up playing, just like it doesn’t matter that he didn’t play at a more high-profile college.“I feel like I am one of the top guys here or I wouldn’t be here,” Lamp said. “My ability is what has gotten me here. I don’t watch film on other offensive linemen (in this draft), so I don’t know I am the best lineman, the 10th best offensive lineman. But I am here for a reason.”Lamp was a two-time All-Conference USA selection, but his profile and stock got a big boost early in the 2016 season when WKU faced the University of Alabama and Lamp had a strong performance against a defensive line filled with NFL prospects.“Conference USA is a great conference and we have some great competition,” Lamp said, “but the SEC is everybody’s favorite conference, so if you go compete against them, it raises your stock a little bit.”Lamp hails from Venice, Fla. (near Sarasota), but ended up at Western Kentucky, he said, because of the recruiting of former WKU head coach Willie Taggert, who then left for the University of South Florida and now is at Oregon.Lamp clearly was good enough to have played at any of Florida’s three major universities, but he says he has no regrets about his college experience.“Everyone always asks, ‘Did you enjoy your college career? If you could go back and make the same decision?’ ” Lamp said. “My answer is always yes. I got to do everything I wanted. I got to be a four-year starter, got to win conference championships, bowl games … I was a team captain. So I got to do everything I wanted. I made great friends. My teammates in college were unbelievable.”One of those teammates at WKU was quarterback, who the Dolphins drafted in the seventh round last year.Now it’s Lamp’s turn to get ready for the draft and the culmination of a dream.“I didn’t envision the attention (I got at WKU),” Lamp said. “I have never been one to look at that. But I did envision being here. It has been one of my goals to get to the combine and be in the NFL.”Here was Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for Lamp on NFL.com:Compact build but not lacking athleticism. Able to redirect weight back inside. Showed nimble feet when handling spin moves and inside shots from LSU's Arden Key in 2015. Patient. Works feet and hips into position before engaging. Secures block with chopping feet and quality positioning. Bends and looks for low-man leverage with hip thrust under him. Uses short, controlled punch in run game. Clever with hands in pass protection. Throws short, teaser jab with outside hand to entice rushers into premature hand fighting. Effective counter-puncher defending edge and clears his chest and re-sets hands if defender gets into him first. Rarely bull-rushed. Processes quickly when defense runs games up front.Average frame and might not be able to add much more bulk to it. Lack of height and arm length will likely drive him inside. Expedited engagement on interior could prevent counter-punching style with hands. Will have to learn to keep hands in ready position and shoot them with tighter track into the frame. Positional blocker lacking NFL power as a drive-blocking guard. Lack of girth will require consistent pad level and a little wider base.Zack MartinFour-year starter at left tackle whose lack of length will likely force him inside on the next level. He has the athleticism to handle athletic interior rushers while being able to fit into diverse rushing attacks that ask more from the guards and centers. His ability to potentially line up at tackle, guard or center will only increase his value. Lamp's 2016 performance against Alabama's talented edge players was a resume-builder that shined a spotlight on his potential as a pro.