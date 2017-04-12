Prospect Profile: TE O.J. Howard

Leading up to the 2017 NFL draft, Dolphins.com will be profiling prospects who have been mentioned in national mock drafts as potential choices for the 22nd overall selection.O.J. Howard didn’t put up the same kind of receiving numbers as some of the other tight end prospects in the 2017 NFL draft, but nobody came up bigger in big games.The University of Alabama standout had two 100-yard receiving games during his four seasons playing for former Dolphins head coach Nick Saban, and both of them happened to come in the BCS title game. In January 2016, he had five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns to help the Crimson Tide win the national title with a 45-40 victory. He then had four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown when Clemson beat Alabama in a rematch Jan. 9.The three touchdowns in those two games almost matched Howard’s total for his other 44 games in college.Howard clearly is someone who could have put up huge numbers had he been featured in the offense, and he admitted it was difficult at times playing in Alabama’s run-oriented offense.“Frustrated? Never. Disappointed, yeah,” Howard said at the scouting combine. “I got disappointed I didn’t get the opportunities I thought I should have gotten, but never got frustrated because I was a team player. I was excited to see us win. You can’t go wrong with winning.”Besides, it’s not as though the lack of gaudy statistics is going to keep Howard from being a first-round pick. There’s also a pretty good chance he’ll be the first tight end taken in 2017, something that would mean a lot to him.“I have a lot of respect for the guys in the tight end class,” Howard said. “We have a deep class, a lot of great talent. To be the first guy off the board would be a tremendous accomplishment.”Howard was asked at the scouting combine what player would serve as a good comparison, and he named Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.“I think Greg does a great job of blocking,” Howard said. “He’s a three-down tight end. He runs great routes. He has great hands. He’s a guy a studied a lot on film in college. Jordan Reed is a guy I love to watch, also. He’s kind of considered a receiver by a lot of guys, but he runs really good routes. The way he runs routes is fantastic. So I try to steal a lot of things from his book. Those are just a few of the guys I watch.”Here was Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for Howard on NFL.com:Exceptionally gifted athlete. Has long arms and massive hands for his position. Tremendous acceleration into his routes. Has tools to torment defenses on second and third level. Play speed resembles a wide receiver's when the ball is in the air. Linebackers have no shot against him in space. Can turn a short throw into a long gain. Light on his feet and smooth out of his breaks. Easy separator who creates instant throwing windows when he hits the gas. Natural pass catcher who plucks it away from his body. Can adjust to poorly thrown balls and secure contested catches. Shows no lack of toughness over the middle. Can be lined up all over the field. Monster championship game in 2015 season revealed true potential. Has elite ceiling as playmaker. Lands his hands inside the frame as a blocker. Operates with wide base and attempts to snap hips into his block.Will need more muscle and mass to be an in-line blocker as a pro. Appears passive. Doesn't have the field demeanor of most Alabama players. Needs better hand strength to sustain his blocks. Can do better job of working feet into position after contact. Needs urgency in his routes to tilt defenders and get them guessing. Needs to show more elusiveness after the catch. Saw playing time diminish from junior to senior season. Explosive talent who doesn't make enough explosive plays. Scheme creates some wide-open deep-ball catches at time. Scouts question his competitive nature.Howard has struggled to live up to hype that has come with his play-making ability while at Alabama, but some scouts put the blame on the staff and scheme. He has elite athletic traits and raw talent, but must add polish to go along with those attributes. Should become substantially more productive as a pro, but the difference between "potential weapon" and "elite tight end" will likely be tied to his desire and overall football character.