Tankersley Will Find A Familiar Face With Dolphins

Third-round pickwill join a couple of former fellow Clemson alums on the Dolphins roster, including one who happened to play the same position.Tankersley andnever played together at Clemson, but the newest Dolphin said the two have a close relationship.“I watched Byron play when I was being recruited out of high school, so I’m quite familiar with his game,” Tankersley said. “I kind of model my game after him. Being on the same team as him and having the opportunity to play opposite of him, that’s a blessing.”Tankersley joined the Dolphins as the 97th overall selection, while Maxwell was a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. Tankersley had nine interceptions at Clemson, five more than Maxwell recorded during his four seasons (2007-10) at the school.Tankersley explained how he felt he and Maxwell were similar.“He’s one of those bigger corners,” Tankersley said. “He’s one of those bigger corners that can match up with anybody across the board, and I feel like I can match up with any (wide receiver) in the country or the NFL, so I feel like I fit the mold same as him – somebody who is going to go out there and play confident football.”