I Said It: Coordinators Address The Media

The Dolphins’ three coordinators — Darren Rizzi (special teams), Dowell Loggains (offense) and Matt Burke (defense) — addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Saturday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“The thing I like about him is his mentality, never gets excited, never gets too high or too low.”— Rizzi described what he liked about kicker, who the Dolphins drafted in the seventh round. Rizzi also mentioned Sanders’ military family — he has two brothers currently serving.

“His best football is ahead of him. He’s got a really high ceiling.”— Rizzi has been high on puntersince Haack made the team as a rookie free agent last year, and his feelings about him haven’t changed one bit. Haack is the only punter currently on the roster, with Rizzi saying that Haack simply doesn’t need to split time with anybody in practice.

“You drop a really smart player with a young room and all of a sudden guys like “Ja’Wuan (James) and Laremy (Tunsil) can lean on him. You start to see they start to mimick what he does.”— Loggains is familiar with new guardfrom their time together with the Chicago Bears and he’s confident the four-time Pro Bowl selection could have a big impact on the offensive line. Along with the intangibles, Sitton also could make a difference with his pass-blocking ability from the guard position.

“The thing that got me excited was the skill guys. They all have different traits and different qualities.”— Loggains is excited about his new role as Dolphins offensive coordinator, and the talent with which he’ll get to work was one thing that stood out for him. Loggains’ answer when asked which offensive skill player has jumped out at him early in the offseason program, he simply replied all of them.“We like the speed. That’s the first thing that stands out. We wanted to add sped to that room and he was one of the fastest linebackers in the draft.”— The Dolphins selectedin the third round of the 2018 draft, and the reason was pretty simple, according to Burke.

“If it works out the way we hope and the way we think it can, that’s a huge acquisition for us. We had high hopes for him last year; nothing he’s done since then has changed that.”— Burke is excited about the return of linebackerafter the 2017 second-round pick missed his entire rookie season because of a knee injury. Burke says he’s been impressed with how hard McMillan has worked to come back from the injury he sustained in the 2017 preseason opener.