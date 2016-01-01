I Said It: Durham Smythe & Kalen Ballage

“First and foremost, blocking that’s part of my game I definitely take pride in.”is proud of his blocking ability, but he doesn’t care for being tagged as a blocking tight end.“(I’m) a guy who can do a little bit of everything, who can go in on early downs, hopefully a guy who doesn’t have to be taken off the field.”— While blocking is considered his forte, Durham Smythe is confident he can bring a lot more than that to the Dolphins offense.“Anthony Fasano is a guy I watched a lot the last four years, a guy that I respect.”— Fasano, who spent the past season with the Dolphins in his second stint with the team, also played at Notre Dame and Smythe studied a lot of his film to help with his development. Like Smythe, Fasano was known for his blocking ability, so this was a great role model from which to learn.

“I don’t believe there are 130 players or 11 running backs better than me.”had no problem admitting that he would use where he was selected as extra motivation as he starts his NFL career.“I think I have many strengths in my game. With the right coaching, I’ll be able to make a lot happen.”— Kalen Ballage contributed in a lot of different ways at Arizona State, from running, catching out of the backfield to kickoff returns, so he fits the mold of this Dolphins draft class that has focused on versatility.“It was a crazy game. I’ll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but I was just happy we won the game.”— Kalen Ballage had a game for the ages in 2016 when he tied the FCS record with eight touchdowns in a victory against Texas Tech. Ballage did a lot of his damage out of the Wildcat formation, which the Dolphins employed with great success in 2008 on their way to the AFC East title. Ballage emphasized that what made that 2016 game great was ASU’s ability to pull it out in the end, 68-55.