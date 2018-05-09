I Said It: Gase Addresses The Media

Head Coach Adam Gase addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“We liked the group that we have here, we just wanted to add to it.”— The Dolphins selected not one but two tight ends in the 2018 draft, withand, and they joinedandon the roster. Gase said Smythe, the fourth-round pick from Notre Dame, represented tremendous value because of his blocking ability while also possessing underrated route-running skills.

“He’s matured a lot, whether it’s the playbook or just him personally.”has shown steady growth as a player and person since joining the Dolphins as a third-round pick out of Alabama in 2016. Drake is coming off an impressive 2017 season, during which led the NFL in rushing yards over the final five weeks.

“We’re looking at a group that’s looking to play good team defense. I really like what I’ve been seeing.”— The Dolphins will not be switching styles on defense in 2018, but Gase is confident that unit will have a good season.

“We added some pieces there, got some guys returning. Right now, I feel like that group is coming together good.”— A vast majority of the Dolphins offensive linemen are back from last season, with guardand centercoming aboard as veteran acquisitions. Back from 2017 are starters, Ja’Wuan James,and

“The way he walks around there’s just something about him that guys kind of gravitate to. They want to watch how he does things.”— Wide receiverbrings an impressive resume to the Dolphins that includes two Super Bowl victories, and he’s already making an impact on some of his new teammates. Gase specifically mentioned young wide receiversandas two players who have made it a point to follow Amendola to see how he goes about his business.“I like where our locker room is right now. I’m excited to see these guys compete in OTAs.”— The Dolphins made their share of transactions in the offseason and Gase says he likes the end result in terms of the make-up of the team.