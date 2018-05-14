I Said It: Second-Round Pick Mike Gesicki

Dolphins second-round pickspoke to the South Florida media during the rookie minicamp. Here were some of his comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“I do hold myself to a very high standard and I expect a lot out of myself, but I’m not going to come out and say where I want myself on the depth chart or this and that because there are a lot of talented guys in that room and a lot of guys with some experience in this league.”— Gesicki was selected in the second round to make an impact in the passing game, but he wasn’t ready to make predictions about his role just yet. Gesicki is part of a tight end group that includesand fellow draft pick, so there should be a lot of competition throughout the spring and summer. That said, it’s fair to expect Gesicki to play a significant role on offense.

“It is something I would say that label, the athletic tight end, I think it fits me, but I will continue to work to be a complete tight end.”— Gesicki is well aware of his reputation as a tight end who’s much more advanced as a receiver than a blocker, but he will make it his goal to become somebody the Dolphins feel comfortable using in every possible situation.

“If you guys know anything about me and who I am, I’m extremely competitive. I work my tail off each and every day, so I’m going to get to where I need to be.”— Gesicki has heard the criticism about his blocking and he has done his best to — no pun intended — block it out, but he also know the best way to end all the talk is to get better in that aspect of the game.

“There is definitely a lot of steps I can take forward and continue to get better. That’s what I’m really excited about.”— Gesicki doesn’t necessarily have a ton of experience at tight end because he was a wide receiver in high school, which is why he believes he’s got a lot of room for growth at his current position.

“I think my best attribute would be high-pointing the ball, going making contested catches, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, that kind of stuff, and making big plays.”— Gesicki made his share of highlight-type plays during his time at Penn State and he’s got the kind of rare athletic ability that could help him become a big-play tight end in the NFL. It’s something the Dolphins offense definitely could use.