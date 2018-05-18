I Said It: Sixth-Round Pick Cornell Armstrong

Dolphins sixth-round pickspoke to the South Florida media during the rookie minicamp. Here were some of his comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“I’m pretty fast. It runs in my family.”— Armstrong’s speed undeniably is the biggest reason the Dolphins decided to draft him. In this comment, Armstrong was referencing his uncle, Eric Booth, who was a running back at Southern Mississippi and led Conference USA in kickoff return average in both 1996 and 1997.

“I like to go out there and compete and try to win every battle. Even though you just can’t win them all, I’ve just got that mind-set that I can.”— This is how Armstrong described himself as a player. That competitiveness also comes with good athletic ability and helped him record five interceptions and 25 passes defensed over the past three seasons.

“I’m just here to embrace my role and do whatever the team needs me to do.”— Armstrong joins a Dolphins secondary that features several talented young cornerbacks and he fully understands he’ll have to work his way up to earn playing time.“Every rookie knows that you’ve got to get in there and get on special teams. Like I said, I’m just here to do whatever they need me to do.”— Armstrong had plenty of experience on special teams during his time at Southern Miss, and that might come in handy for him at the start of his NFL career. Armstrong said he spent his freshman as a 160-pound player lining up at the front on the kickoff return team, which clearly was an imposing challenge but one that Armstrong managed to conquer.