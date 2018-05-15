I Said It: Third-Round Pick Jerome Baker

Dolphins third-round pickspoke to the South Florida media during the rookie minicamp. Here were some of his comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“I just know when the time is on the line, the game is on the line, I can make the play.”— Baker has heard questions about his lack of ideal size for a long time, but he says it’s never prevented him from getting the job done. He’s confident that trend will continue in the NFL, and the Dolphins clearly have the same belief.

“I was taught that the best players shine in the biggest games. I just try to do my best and it just so happens that the big games is where I perform my best.”— Baker had some of his most memorable performances in college against powerhouse programs like Oklahoma, Michigan and Wisconsin. That bodes well for his ability to compete at the NFL level.

“I just know when it’s time to play, I’m fast.”— Baker’s 40-yard dash time at the 2018 scouting combine wasn’t quite what he had hoped for, but his game tape reveals he’s plenty fast enough to make plays from sideline to sideline.

“As soon as I got off the plane I looked around and I was like, ‘All right, this is warm. I’m not used to that this time of the year. I’m away from home.’ That’s when it finally hit me is when I got off that plane. (I knew) it was time to get to work.”— The whole draft experience was a little surreal for Baker, as it is for most prospects, but the reality that it was time to get down to business hit him after he flew to South Florida last week. The first item on the agenda for Baker and all the rookies last week was to start learning the playbook and start learning how things are done in the NFL.